Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Wolves Rush To Secure Deal For Hwang Hee-chan With Liverpool And Manchester City Lurking

Author:

According to a report Wolves are trying to rush through the permanent signature of Hwang Hee-chan due to interest from both Liverpool and Manchester City.

The player joined on a season long loan deal from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer and has impressed with four goals in his first eight Premier League appearances.

When Wolves announced the deal to take the player to Molineaux they also said that they have an option to buy the player at the end of the loan.

Hwang Hee-Chan

According to the Daily Mirror however, manager Bruno Lage is keen to get the deal done as early as January to fend off building interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Both clubs are in need of new options to freshen up their forward lines and appear to be keen on the South Korean international.

Read More

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Liverpool have first hand experience of the 25 year old player after he scored at Anfield for Red Bull Salzburg in a memorable Champions League clash in October 2019.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Hwang Hee-Chan
Transfers

Report: Wolves Rush To Secure Deal For Hwang Hee-chan With Liverpool And Manchester City Lurking

just now
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Race For Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Hots Up As Chelsea Move Ahead Of Liverpool And Juventus

28 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Breaking News: Jordan Henderson Injured During International Duty And Sent Back To Liverpool For Assessment

1 hour ago
Premier League trophy
Interviews

'It's About More Than That' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson On Premier League Title Challenge

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Mural
News

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold Opens up About Helping Deprived Communities in Merseyside

12 hours ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

‘Neco Williams Is Going To Be A Star’ - Wales Fans Rave About Liverpool Defender's MOTM Performance

12 hours ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Neco Williams Goal, Sadio Mane Injury Update, Van Dijk, Origi

12 hours ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Defender Neco Williams Scores For Wales After Assist From Gareth Bale Against Belarus

13 hours ago