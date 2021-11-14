Report: Wolves Rush To Secure Deal For Hwang Hee-chan With Liverpool And Manchester City Lurking

According to a report Wolves are trying to rush through the permanent signature of Hwang Hee-chan due to interest from both Liverpool and Manchester City.

The player joined on a season long loan deal from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer and has impressed with four goals in his first eight Premier League appearances.

When Wolves announced the deal to take the player to Molineaux they also said that they have an option to buy the player at the end of the loan.

According to the Daily Mirror however, manager Bruno Lage is keen to get the deal done as early as January to fend off building interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Both clubs are in need of new options to freshen up their forward lines and appear to be keen on the South Korean international.

Liverpool have first hand experience of the 25 year old player after he scored at Anfield for Red Bull Salzburg in a memorable Champions League clash in October 2019.

