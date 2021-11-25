Report: Wolves To Sell Cut-Price Adama Traore To Liverpool To Raise Funds For Other Reds Target

Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sell Adama Traore to Liverpool to make way for a move for RB Leipzig loanee Hwang Hee-Chan, according to reports.

The Spaniard was subject of interest last summer but the Reds were put off by the £50m price tag slapped on to the baby-oil wearing winger.

However, with the interest in their now loanee Hwang heightened, the side from the Midlands want to take advantage to sign him permanently for £42m in January.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Therefore, they are looking to shift on Traore, according to CalcioMercato.

Traore, known for his speed and ridiculous strength, is a unique talent for which his output is quite disappointing.

He had a promising 2019/20 campaign but failed to deliver in Nuno Espirito Santo's final season with the club.

Despite the fact he's featured more heavily than many credit him for this season, the same frustrations bear fruit.

Many do feel that he would become a more complete forward if he played under Jurgen Klopp though - and with the clear desperation of Wolves to sign Hwang, there is more caveat for negotiation.

Should the Reds plump for Traore, or maybe wait for a more complete option?

