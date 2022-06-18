Report: Wolves Turned Down Chance To Sign New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

A report has emerged suggesting that Wolves turned down the opportunity to sign new Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday in a deal that could reach a club-record £85million eclipsing the £75million paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

The Reds are set to pay £64million up front for the Uruguyan but a further £21.3 million could be payable to Benfica based on appearances and personal and team achievements.

Nunez has been brought in to help fill the void created by the loss of Sadio Mane who seems almost certain to move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

According to Football Insider, a recruitment source has told them that Wolves declined the opportunity to sign Nunez back in 2020 before he moved to Benfica.

The outlet claims that the scouting department at Wolves recommended the club sign the player, after he excelled in the Spanish second division with Almeria, for a quarter of the price that Liverpool paid.

Molineux chiefs decided not to pursue the deal. Nunez moved to Benfica where he continued his development and forced himself onto the radar of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool with his brilliant UEFA Champions League performances.

It is going to be fascinating how Nunez fares at Liverpool but there is no doubt he has all the attributes needed to be a top-class striker and who better than Klopp to mentor him?

