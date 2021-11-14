Report: Xavi Tells Barcelona President To Sign Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah To Replace Lionel Messi

Barcelona's new manager Xavi has told the club to get a deal done for Liverpool's Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah.

The 29 year old is widely recognised as the best player on the planet currently after starting the new season on fire.

Salah has scored 15 goals in all competitions taking his game to new heights and scoring some magnificent goals along the way.

Xavi Wants Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

The report in Catalan publication El Nacional says that president Joan Laporta is under pressure after losing Lionel Messi and Antione Griezmann at the start of his second term at the club.

The president and his new manager want to sign a new 'galactico' therefore to appease fans and with Real Madrid favourites to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Salah is Xavi's recommendation and would appear to fit the bill as the superstar they need at the Camp Nou and the Spanish club maybe encouraged by his stuttering contract negotiations with Liverpool.

His current deal at Liverpool is due to expire in June 2023 so the clock is ticking for the club to resolve this or face having to sell the player in the summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

