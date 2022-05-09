Report: Sadio Mane To Bayern Munich Played Down By Top Journalist, Amid Liverpool Contract Doubts
Earlier reports of Bayern Munich speaking with the agent of Sadio Mane have been dismissed by a top journalist. The Senegalese forward is yet to sign a contract extension with Liverpool.
Since returning from a successful AFCON tournament, Sadio Mane’s form with Liverpool has improved massively. His newfound position as a false 9 has given him a new lease of life.
However, alongside his teammate Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane’s future at Liverpool is uncertain. despite calls from the fans to tie both players down the club, nothing official has ever been released.
Reports earlier today from Florian Plettenberg suggested that Bayern Munich have spoken to both Salihamidzic and Bezemer, Sadio Mane’s agency, about a move for the Liverpool forward.
More recent reports by top journalist Christian Falk state that this is not true. Falk dismisses Plettenberg’s reports directly on Twitter.
Will Sadio Mane stay at Liverpool or can a swap deal with Serge Gnabry tempt The Reds?
