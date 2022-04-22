Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer

New reports claim that Liverpool has reached an agreement with Darwin Nunez on personal terms ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Liverpool advanced to the Champions League Semi-Finals after beating Portuguese side Benfica in the Quarter-Finals.

Jurgen Klopp's side advanced on an aggregate score of 6-4.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Supporters were not only treated to a pair of Ibrahima Konate goals but also given the opportunity to watch one of Liverpool's transfer targets.

That target was none other than Darwin Nunez.

And if new reports are to be believed, Liverpool has made a big step forward in its pursuit of the Uruguay international.

Darwin Núñez IMAGO / NurPhoto Age: 22 Club: Benfica Position: Centre-Forward Appearances this season: 38 Goals this season: 33 Assists this season: 4 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025 Market value: £36.00million

Darwin Nunez Agrees To Liverpool Contract

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to new reports, Darwin Nunez has agreed to a contract with Liverpool ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The report claims that the 22-year-old is keen to move to Liverpool and that he has agreed to personal terms.

The Merseyside club is set to double Nunez's current deal in order to lure him away from other Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Nunez currently earns around £30,000/week so his deal at Liverpool would be in the region of £60,000/week.

This makes even more sense when you consider that the AC Milan bound Divock Origi makes £60,000/week; the same contract that Nunez agreed to.

Liverpool is very protective of the club's wage structure so replacing Origi's wages would be a natural thing to do.

If Liverpool do indeed sign Darwin Nunez this summer, it will cost €75/80m according to Fabrizio Romano.

