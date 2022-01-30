Report: Fabio Carvalho 'Officially' Joins Liverpool From Fulham

Reports claim that Liverpool has officially signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, with the forward going back to the London side on loan for the rest of the season.

The past few hours have been busy in the red half of Merseyside, with Colombian superstar Luis Diaz already joining the Reds earlier on in the day. Liverpool's sudden urge to spend seems to have not stopped there.

Liverpool were reported to a huge Summer in terms of incomings, however, it seems Summer has started early this year. With an ageing squad and the club fighting on all four fronts this season, the need for refreshments has forced FSG's hands to make moves earlier in the year.

As reported by Portuguese insider Pedro Almeida, Liverpool have officially made their second signing of the year in the form of Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho.

The highly talented forward will return to Premier League chasing Fulham for the rest of the season on loan, as part of the deal. Luis Diaz and now Fabio Carvalho adding to what already is a frightening attack will increase the fear amongst clubs around Europe.

