Breaking: Luis Diaz Deal 'Agreed' To Liverpool From Porto

Reports claim Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Luis Diaz from Porto as the forward is on international duty with Colombia. 

Luis Diaz has been the biggest transfer story of the January transfer window so far. With Liverpool and Tottenham fighting it our for the Colombian's signature.

Luis Diaz

Earlier on in the window, Porto's top scorer looked set for a move to London, however recent reports suggested that Liverpool would be hijacking the move, realising they could be losing the opportunity signing one of their long term targets.

According to breaking reports by Ruben Uria, the transfer story is coming to an end as Liverpool have a agreed a deal for Luis Diaz. Liverpool will pay 45m Euros with an extra 15m Euros in bonuses. 

Read More

LFCTR can also reveal, via South American football journalist Simon Edwards, that Diaz will also have his medical in Argetina and will travel Liverpool the following morning, unless he is booked in tonight's match against Peru, then he will be coming to England as early as this weekend.

Luis Diaz
