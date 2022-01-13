Report: Mohamed Salah Signs New Liverpool Contract, Announcement Expected Soon

According to reports surfacing on Twitter, Mohamed Salah has already signed his new Liverpool contract and the club are expected to announce the new deal shortly.

The January transfer window is open and transfer rumours are flying around like crazy.

The Reds have been linked with several players that would come in and make an immediate impact.

Of those players to be linked with moves to the Anfield side include Toni Kroos, Ousmane Dembele, Denis Zakaria and Luis Diaz.

Reports have claimed that Liverpool are 'favorites' to sign Zakaria and that the Reds have also had a massive transfer offer of €70 million upfront plus €10 million in potential add-ons accepted by FC Porto for Colombian attacker Luis Diaz.

Despite all of this excitement, all eyes are still on Mohamed Salah and his contract situation.

The Egyptian, who is currently with his national side at the Africa Cup of Nations, has a contract which is set to run out after next season.

The recently hailed "best player in the world" by GQ is anxious to have his future sorted but will not settle for less than his worth.

Multiple reports claim that Salah is asking for contract near or around £400k-a-week which would see him earn as much as Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

With so many rumours going around it would make sense for Liverpool supporters to be nervous about the contract standoff.

However, reports now claim that a breakthrough has been made and that Salah has signed a new deal.

Reports surfaced on Twitter claiming that Mohamed Salah has already signed his new Liverpool extension but the club are waiting for the right moment to announce it.

"The marketing team at Liverpool FC will decide when is the right moment to break [the story]", the report states.

In other breaking news, it is claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made a 'record breaking contract offer' to Mohamed Salah. Salah, fortunately, quickly turned the offer down as he is very happy at Liverpool and loves the club and fans.

One can assume that Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will use this announcement to their advantage in case there is no movement in the transfer market.

Either way, most supporters would take a new Salah contract to a new player any day of the week and twice on Sunday.

