Report: Price Revealed For Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich And Arsenal Brazilian Transfer Target

Reports have revealed the price of Brazilian star, who is targeted by all of Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Juventus. The reports also state that The Reds lead the way for his signature.

Europe’s biggest clubs are set to battle it out in this year’s summer transfer window. Many of them are looking for players in similar positions, which leads to the clubs going for the same players.

One of the positions most clubs are looking at is at the back. Liverpool are amongst the clubs that are targeting a centre-back, with the possibility of losing Joe Gomez.

Torino’s Gleison Bremer is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe, catching the eye of the the best of the best within the continent. Reports by Italian outlet TuttoJuve have revealed the asking price of the Brazilian.

The reports say that Torino are asking for £25.27m, which seems such a kind price for the potential he has to offer. Liverpool are leading the race for Bremer’s signature, but will have to fight off the other four big clubs.

