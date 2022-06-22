Report: Raheem Sterling Wanted Liverpool Move Over Chelsea, As The Winger is Set To Join The Blues From Manchester City

Raheem Sterling is on the verge of joining Chelsea, however, it is reported that preferred a move back to his old club Liverpool. Barcelona were another team in for the English winger, who is London-bound.

The English star came through the Liverpool academy, impressing throughout the club's youth system and national youth sides. An incredible u17s World Cup tournament was enough to see him find a place in a Europa League squad not so long after.

When Raheem Sterling left Liverpool for the oil-ran club in Manchester City, the club had just missed out on a Premier League title to his new side.

Little did the forward know, is that former boss Brendan Rodgers was about to make way for Jurgen Klopp. A manager he later said wish he had the opportunity to work with.

Despite being close to move to rivals Chelsea, that opportunity to play under Jurgen Klopp seemed a possibility this summer. However, The Reds rejected all offers to re-sign their former academy player.

Reports by FootballTransfers state that Sterling would've preferred a move back to Anfield to live his dream of playing under Klopp, but will instead transfer to Chelsea.

Have Liverpool missed a trick with giving Mohamed Salah some real competition for his place?

