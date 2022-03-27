Report: Leeds United’s Raphinha Price Revealed As Liverpool Set To Miss Out To Barcelona

Liverpool’s pursuit of Brazilian Raphinha is coming to an end as Barcelona are reportedly close to a deal for the Leeds United winger, leaving the Reds without their main target as a possible Mohamed Salah replacement.

Raphinha is set to be make the biggest step in his career so far this summer, one that should excel him to the next level. Two of football’s giants have been heavily linked with a move for the forward, but only one is to come out on top.

Barcelona have been reported to have ‘agreed’ a deal with the Brazilian, as Xavi’s recent impact on the Spanish side goes from strength to strength. This leaves Liverpool with a problem, if Mohamed Salah were to leave this summer.

The Premier League star was Liverpool’s main target in the forward positions, however a cheaper option of Ajax’s Antony wouldn’t be a bad player to fall back on, who is also on Manchester United’s radar.

Raphinha’s Brazilian teammate would be a lot cheaper, which is confirmed by recent reports. The value of the Leeds forward has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, confirming earlier reports by Gianluigi Longari.

The price Barcelona will have to pay for Raphinha is €75M, however if Leeds United get relegated, the price will drop to a kind €25M.

Who will Liverpool look to if Mohamed Salah leaves and does this give us hope in the Egyptian’s contract talks, with the Reds allowing Raphinha to go elsewhere?

