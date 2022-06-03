Report: Sadio Mane’s Bayern Munich Offer Contract Revealed

Liverpool star Sadio Mane looks set for a move to Bayern Munich due to wage demands. Reports have revealed exactly what the Bundesliga champions have offered the Senegalese forward.

Following Liverpool’s disappointing loss in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Sadio Mane finally revealed his desire to leave The Reds.

Despite interest from Atletico Madrid and PSG, the winger is almost completed his transfer to Bayern Munich. The German club have offered a much more generous contract offer to Liverpool, which has convinced Mane to leave Merseyside.

It was reported that both he and Mohamed Salah are asking for £400k per week, which is by far outside of the club’s wage structure set by FSG. So what wage are Bayern offering Mane to make him leave Jurgen Klopp?

Reports by BILD state that Bayern Munich have offered Sadio Mane €20m a year, which is significantly higher than his current €7.2m wage he currently receives.

Will Liverpool’s superstar pair be persuaded with money to leave one of the greatest clubs in the world?

