Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Sadio Mane’s Bayern Munich Offer Contract Revealed

Liverpool star Sadio Mane looks set for a move to Bayern Munich due to wage demands. Reports have revealed exactly what the Bundesliga champions have offered the Senegalese forward. 

Following Liverpool’s disappointing loss in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Sadio Mane finally revealed his desire to leave The Reds. 

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

Despite interest from Atletico Madrid and PSG, the winger is almost completed his transfer to Bayern Munich. The German club have offered a much more generous contract offer to Liverpool, which has convinced Mane to leave Merseyside.

It was reported that both he and Mohamed Salah are asking for £400k per week, which is by far outside of the club’s wage structure set by FSG. So what wage are Bayern offering Mane to make him leave Jurgen Klopp?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sadio Mane

Reports by BILD state that Bayern Munich have offered Sadio Mane €20m a year, which is significantly higher than his current €7.2m wage he currently receives. 

Will Liverpool’s superstar pair be persuaded with money to leave one of the greatest clubs in the world? 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Christian Pulisic Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'He's More Than Welcome' Jurgen Klopp Sends Christian Pulisic Liverpool Transfer Message

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Raphinha Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

'The Perfect Replacement For Mane' - Pundit On Premier League Forward & Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Ben Woodburn
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder To Leave In Summer Transfer Six Years After Making Debut

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Liverpool’s 2022/23  Southeast Asian Pre-season Plans

By Zubin Daver5 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'The Toughest 10 Days Of My Football Career' - Andy Robertson Reflects On End Of Season Agony With Liverpool & Scotland

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
World Cup
News

Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Liverpool Expected Summer Transfer Departures - A Busy Time Ahead For Julian Ward? (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Vinicius Junior (Real), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) FC Liverpool - Real Madrid Paris, Champions League, Finale
Articles

Ibrahima Konate's Champions League Performance Against Real Madrid Shows Liverpool's Backline Is Set For Years To Come

By Louis Fielden6 hours ago