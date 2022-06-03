Report: Sadio Mane’s Bayern Munich Offer Contract Revealed
Liverpool star Sadio Mane looks set for a move to Bayern Munich due to wage demands. Reports have revealed exactly what the Bundesliga champions have offered the Senegalese forward.
Following Liverpool’s disappointing loss in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Sadio Mane finally revealed his desire to leave The Reds.
Despite interest from Atletico Madrid and PSG, the winger is almost completed his transfer to Bayern Munich. The German club have offered a much more generous contract offer to Liverpool, which has convinced Mane to leave Merseyside.
It was reported that both he and Mohamed Salah are asking for £400k per week, which is by far outside of the club’s wage structure set by FSG. So what wage are Bayern offering Mane to make him leave Jurgen Klopp?
Read More
Reports by BILD state that Bayern Munich have offered Sadio Mane €20m a year, which is significantly higher than his current €7.2m wage he currently receives.
Will Liverpool’s superstar pair be persuaded with money to leave one of the greatest clubs in the world?
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue
- Report: Defender Set To Leave Liverpool This Summer
- Report: Liverpool Could Switch Transfer Focus To Inter Milan Midfielder As Alternative To Aurelien Tchouameni
- Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part Two - Gavi And Jacob Ramsey
- Report: Liverpool In Talks To Extend Naby Keita Contract Amid Interest From PSG
- Lucas Paquetá and Antony: Two Brazil Stars That Could Take Liverpool to The Next Level This Summer
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |