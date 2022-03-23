Report: Liverpool Advance In Transfer For Barcelona Star Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal

Reports suggest that Liverpool are now leading the race for Barcelona’s highly-rated defender Ronald Araujo, taking over both Manchester United and Arsenal.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This summer’s transfer window is gearing up to be a busy one for the Premier League clubs, three of the busiest will be the biggest of them in Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

All three clubs are looking to improve their squads, however for different reasons. Liverpool need a freshen up to ageing squad, Arsenal will want to add top players to an already developing squad and Manchester United, well, they need a completely new team.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Despite all three being at completely different stages in footballing terms, England’s most successful teams are set to battle it out for the same player. That player is Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo. The defender has impressed the Premier League clubs in recent months and fits the mould for what each club are looking for.

According to reports by Catalunya Radio, Liverpool are now leading the race for the 23 year-old and are now the ‘most advanced’ of the three clubs.

Could the pull of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp once again be enough to win the race? It’s becoming a recurrence isn’t it?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok