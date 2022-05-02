Skip to main content

Report: Darwin Nunez Move From Benfica To Liverpool 'Assumed' To Be Almost Done States Reliable Journalist

After an impressive performance at Anfield in the Champions League, Darwin Nunez gained millions of new fans, one of them being Jurgen Klopp. The links between the Uruguayan and Liverpool have grown over the last few weeks, with one journalist now saying it is 'possibly' close to being finalized. 

Liverpool are already planning for the next few years after manager Jurgen Klopp extended his contract just days ago. 

Darwin Nunez

Reports surrounding Aurelien Tchouameni joining The Reds this summer have shown the club's intentions in continuing to push on to further success. With Fabio Carvalho's transfer already completed, the recruitment staff are now looking elsewhere to strengthen an already terrific squad.

With doubts over the future of the 'original' front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, the possibility of signing another forward in the transfer window is becoming more likely.

Darwin Nunez fits the profile of a Jurgen Klopp forward and after putting on a sensational show at Anfield in the quarter-final of the Champions League, it seemed to be an audition for the Merseyside club.

Alisson Becker Ibrahima Konate Darwin Nunez
Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, the Benfica striker is close to joining either Liverpool or Manchester United in a usual cryptic tweet he is known for. 

Liverpool's arch-rivals have also been recently linked with the Uruguayan in recent weeks, but the lack of Champions League football hurts them.

The rumoured fee for Nunez is around £67m and at such a young age, who would say no?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Cryptocurrency
Quotes

'Crypto Is The Way Forward' - Former Player On Reports Liverpool Are In Talks Over 'Controversial' Shirt Sponsorship

By Neil Andrew13 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Where Was VAR?' - Former Referee Says Sadio Mane Should Be Banned For Challenge In Liverpool's Victory Over Newcastle (Watch Footage)

By Neil Andrew27 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Quotes

'I Know Pep Will Be An Outstanding Manager' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On His Assistant Pep Lijnders

By Neil Andrew45 minutes ago
James Milner
News

Report: Liverpool Offer James Milner New Contract With Midfielder Set To Stay For Another Year

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Villarreal
Match Coverage

Villarreal vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'It Was A Sending Off' - Former Player Fumes At Merseyside Derby Flashpoint With Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane (Watch Footage)

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Liverpool Legend Predicts Roberto Firmino To Start The 'Biggest Games' Ahead Of Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Naby Keita Anthony Gordon dive
Quotes

'Premier League Referees Aren't Favouring Liverpool' - John Barnes Gives Verdict On Merseyside Derby Controversy

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago