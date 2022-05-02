Report: Darwin Nunez Move From Benfica To Liverpool 'Assumed' To Be Almost Done States Reliable Journalist

After an impressive performance at Anfield in the Champions League, Darwin Nunez gained millions of new fans, one of them being Jurgen Klopp. The links between the Uruguayan and Liverpool have grown over the last few weeks, with one journalist now saying it is 'possibly' close to being finalized.

Liverpool are already planning for the next few years after manager Jurgen Klopp extended his contract just days ago.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Reports surrounding Aurelien Tchouameni joining The Reds this summer have shown the club's intentions in continuing to push on to further success. With Fabio Carvalho's transfer already completed, the recruitment staff are now looking elsewhere to strengthen an already terrific squad.

With doubts over the future of the 'original' front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, the possibility of signing another forward in the transfer window is becoming more likely.

Darwin Nunez fits the profile of a Jurgen Klopp forward and after putting on a sensational show at Anfield in the quarter-final of the Champions League, it seemed to be an audition for the Merseyside club.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, the Benfica striker is close to joining either Liverpool or Manchester United in a usual cryptic tweet he is known for.

Liverpool's arch-rivals have also been recently linked with the Uruguayan in recent weeks, but the lack of Champions League football hurts them.

The rumoured fee for Nunez is around £67m and at such a young age, who would say no?

