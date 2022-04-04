Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: 'Another Club' Trying To Hijack Kylian Mbappe From Real Madrid Is Either Liverpool Or Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe's possible move away from PSG is taking more twists as time goes on. Following his comments after yesterday's win over Lorient, more reports suggest that 'another club' is attempting to persuade the Frenchman their way.

Kylian Mbappe

The biggest transfer story of the year is set to continue, as Kylian Mbappe's reported move to Real Madrid is starting to unfold. After his side's 5-1 victory last night in Ligue 1, the French superstar admitted to Amazon Prime Video that he hasn't decided where his future lies. 

“I haven't made my choice on the future, everyone knows that. I'm thinking, there are new elements and a lot of parameters. If I had made my decision, I would've announced it."

As it all looked set for a move to his 'dream club', it has been reported by Italian journalist Alessandro Grandesso that another club are making a move for Mbappe. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report states that the extra club attempting to hijack Real Madrid's move is either Liverpool or Manchester City.

Whoever convinces Kylian Mbappe this summer, it will take a lot of fight to do so and this story will not be going away anytime soon.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Harry Kane
Transfers

'Liverpool Could Do Worse' - Robbie Fowler On Why Tottenham's Harry Kane Would Be Perfect Fit For Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew7 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'They Might Let Mane Go' - Former Player Claims Liverpool's Number 10 Could Leave But Dependant On One Condition

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Join Manchester United And Arsenal In Race For Top European Striker To Partner Diogo Jota

By Damon Carr37 minutes ago
imago1009795384h
Quotes

"We don't fear them," Adel Taarabt Ahead Of Champions League Crunch Tie With Liverpool

By Sam Jones53 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'He Is The Player We Thought He Will Be - Even A Little Better' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Striker Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'The Decisive Parties Are Talking To Each Other' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

'A Top, Top Boy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Calls Out The Threat Posed By Darwin Nunez & Benfica In The Champions League

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

Virgil van Dijk Talks About Liverpool's High Line And The Rule Change That's Needed

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago