Report: 'Another Club' Trying To Hijack Kylian Mbappe From Real Madrid Is Either Liverpool Or Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe's possible move away from PSG is taking more twists as time goes on. Following his comments after yesterday's win over Lorient, more reports suggest that 'another club' is attempting to persuade the Frenchman their way.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The biggest transfer story of the year is set to continue, as Kylian Mbappe's reported move to Real Madrid is starting to unfold. After his side's 5-1 victory last night in Ligue 1, the French superstar admitted to Amazon Prime Video that he hasn't decided where his future lies.

“I haven't made my choice on the future, everyone knows that. I'm thinking, there are new elements and a lot of parameters. If I had made my decision, I would've announced it."

As it all looked set for a move to his 'dream club', it has been reported by Italian journalist Alessandro Grandesso that another club are making a move for Mbappe.

The report states that the extra club attempting to hijack Real Madrid's move is either Liverpool or Manchester City.

Whoever convinces Kylian Mbappe this summer, it will take a lot of fight to do so and this story will not be going away anytime soon.

