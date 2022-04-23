Skip to main content

Report: Antonio Rudiger ‘Will’ Leave Chelsea’s, Real Madrid In Advanced Talks With The Liverpool And Manchester United Target

Antonio Rudiger has been a key figure in Thomas Tuchel’s approach since joining Chelsea. However, reports have confirmed that the centre-back will leave, with Real Madrid already in advanced talks with him. 

Last summer, Liverpool were heavily linked with a centre-back, having suffered many injuries in that compartment throughout the season. 

Before the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, The Reds were keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger’s situation at Chelsea. 

Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger

With the German’s future looking over with the London-based club, will Liverpool make their move for him, knowing that it is very likely Joe Gomez will leave. 

Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment staff at Anfield are well known for pulling off some unbelievable deals and as Antonio Rudiger is going on a free, who would say no?

Antonio Rudiger
Scroll to Continue

Read More

As easy as it looks, The Reds face tough competition. Reports by Fabrizio Romano, and earlier by Raza Rehman state that Chelsea’s defender is already in advanced talks with Real Madrid

Manchester United are another club that are hoping to tempt the German their way but the lack of Champions League football doesn’t look as appealing. 

Can Liverpool make yet another brilliant deal and continue to strengthen their squad? 

