Report: Barcelona And Real Madrid Looking To Hijack Liverpool's Transfer Of Wonderkid
Reports suggest Barcelona and Real Madrid have their eyes set on Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho, following his transfer to Merseyside break down in January.
Liverpool made their moves as late as they could in the January transfer window and it may come back to haunt them. The Reds went down to the wire in their attempt to bring in wonderkid Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, in which they ended up running out of time.
It has been reported that Liverpool are still looking to sign the 18-year-old in the summer and are confident in doing so. However, this time they will have further competition in the form of two Spanish giants.
According to Pradhan Muthanna via IBT, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are looking to sign Fabio Carvalho from under the noses of Liverpool. The player, himself, as expressed his desire to move to Merseyside, but the interest from the two La Liga clubs may turn the Portuguese's head.
As it stands currently, Fabio Carvalho seems as though he will be joining Liverpool in the summer, however nothing is certain, especially in football.
