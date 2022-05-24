Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Four Premier League Clubs Chasing Star Forward Including Liverpool, Amid Sadio Mane To Bayern Munich And Mohamed Salah To Real Madrid Links

The futures of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are still up in the air, leaving Liverpool in a dilemma come the summer transfer window. Do The Reds cash in on any of their star players and look to sign the next star? 

Despite buying Luis Diaz in January, the doubts about the futures of both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah may force Jurgen Klopp to bring in another forward in the summer.

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Real Madrid missed out on their main target in Kylian Mbappe at the weekend after he signed an extraordinary new deal with PSG. The Spanish side are now showing their interest in both Salah and Mane. Bayern Munich are also heavily linked with a move for Sadio Mane. 

Many forward players have been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past couple of years, some of those links just don't seem to be going away.

Recent reports stated that The Reds are looking into a swap deal involving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for West Ham and England star Jarrod Bowen. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Another Premier League experienced winger is still a target for the Merseyside club and has been for some time. However, The Reds are in a battle with three other Premier League sides for the exciting forward.

Ismaila Sarr

Reports by Jeunes Footeaux suggest that Everton and Crystal Palace have joined Liverpool and Newcastle in the race to sign Ismaila Sarr, who was relegated with Watford. 

As Sarr has been a long-term target for The Reds, is he the number one choice for the club, or do they have someone else in mind?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Mohamed Salah Sergio Ramos Real Madrid
Quotes

'We All Know How Mo Plays' - Former Liverpool Player Backs Mohamed Salah For Real Madrid Revenge Mission

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: PSG Join Liverpool, Manchester United And Manchester City In The Race For Barcelona Midfielder Frankie De Jong

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Ben Woodburn
News

Report: Liverpool Youngster Facing A Return To The Reds Despite An Undecided Future

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Andy Robertson
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk On His Admiration Of Andrew Robertson

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Ian Rush
News

Report: Liverpool And Wales Legend On The Reds Magnificent Season

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Manchester City Star On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Message After Premier League Triumph

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

'Lets Go For Laimer' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Aurelien Tchouameni Has Chosen To Sign For Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago