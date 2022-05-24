Four Premier League Clubs Chasing Star Forward Including Liverpool, Amid Sadio Mane To Bayern Munich And Mohamed Salah To Real Madrid Links

The futures of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are still up in the air, leaving Liverpool in a dilemma come the summer transfer window. Do The Reds cash in on any of their star players and look to sign the next star?

Despite buying Luis Diaz in January, the doubts about the futures of both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah may force Jurgen Klopp to bring in another forward in the summer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Real Madrid missed out on their main target in Kylian Mbappe at the weekend after he signed an extraordinary new deal with PSG. The Spanish side are now showing their interest in both Salah and Mane. Bayern Munich are also heavily linked with a move for Sadio Mane.

Many forward players have been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past couple of years, some of those links just don't seem to be going away.

Recent reports stated that The Reds are looking into a swap deal involving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for West Ham and England star Jarrod Bowen.

Another Premier League experienced winger is still a target for the Merseyside club and has been for some time. However, The Reds are in a battle with three other Premier League sides for the exciting forward.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Reports by Jeunes Footeaux suggest that Everton and Crystal Palace have joined Liverpool and Newcastle in the race to sign Ismaila Sarr, who was relegated with Watford.

As Sarr has been a long-term target for The Reds, is he the number one choice for the club, or do they have someone else in mind?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |