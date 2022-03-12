Skip to main content
Report: Kylian Mbappe ‘Will’ Leave PSG, With Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Being Replacement Target

Reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe ‘will’ certainly leave PSG this summer, as both Liverpool and Real Madrid look on. Mohamed Salah is the target for the French club to replace their superstar.

PSG have done everything they can to keep their superstar Kylian Mbappe, by offering a bumper contract, which the Frenchman has reportedly turned down. 

163-134536-salah-liverpool-mbappe-psg-new-player_700x400-1

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have been recently linked with a move for the forward, with the Spanish capital being the most likely destination. 

PSG are among clubs looking into signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, if they were to lose their star man. Other clubs include Real Madrid and Juventus. Could we see Salah and Mbappe swapping clubs this summer?

In a recent interview with French outlet L’Equipe, the Egyptian’s teammate Sadio Mane revealed his desire to play with Mbappe in Merseyside. 

The dream is starting to look a possible reality, as a recent report by journalist Romain Molina states that Kylian Mbappe will not continue at PSG and he will leave this summer when his contract runs out. 

Can Liverpool convince Mbappe to choose them over Real Madrid or will they be left without a replacement for Mohamed Salah?

