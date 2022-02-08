Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants To Bring Real Madrid Midfielder To Liverpool
According to reports, Liverpool were in for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the summer transfer window.
Liverpool are in search for a new midfielder and have been linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, as Jurgen Klopp looks to freshen up this area of the pitch.
Jordan Henderson, Thiago and James Milner are all coming towards the end of their careers respectively. Which would leave room for either a new player or someone in the fringe of the squad to stake a claim.
Despite being urged by many to bring in a midfielder last summer, the Reds were satisfied with just the signing of defender Ibrahima Konate. However, reports suggest that Liverpool did attempt to bring in a midfielder. Marca state that Jurgen Klopp revealed their interest in Real Madrid Uruguayan Federico Valverde.
