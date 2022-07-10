Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Among Big European Clubs Impressed With U19s European Championship Star

England became U19 European Champions by beating Israel 3-1 in extra time in the final. Two Liverpool youngsters were a part of the winning side, Jarell Quansah, and Luke Chambers, but another talent also impressed Jurgen Klopp.

Youth competitions are a good place to spot talent coming through and there's no better place than at international tournaments. U19s Euros was a spectacle for fans, however, it was an opportunity for clubs to find the next big thing.

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup

Liverpool have a very good record with youngsters in recent years, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliot,18-year-old, and Fabio Carvalho impressing at such a young age.

England came out as winners, but many players were able to showcase their talent to the biggest and best clubs around Europe. 

One player that caught the eye of many clubs was Israel's Oscar Gloukh. Liverpool.com reported that The Reds are among other huge European clubs interested in the creative midfielder. 

Maccabi Tel Aviv's young star has it all at that age, confidence, flair, and an ability to control a match from the middle of the field. The 18-year-old is certainly18-year-old one player to keep an eye on in the future.

Will Liverpool be able to bring in the youngster before he becomes a big name?

