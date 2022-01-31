Report: Liverpool Pushing Hard As Talks Continue With Stubborn Fulham Over Fee For Fabio Carvalho

Reports suggest that Liverpool are working hard to get the Fabio Carvalho deal over the line before the transfer deadline, but Fulham are demanding more than the original offer from the Reds.

Liverpool surprised their fans at the weekend with the fantastic signing of Luis Diaz from Porto, in a deal that was completed quite quickly, despite him being on international duty.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Reds are not looking to end there, with a sudden urge to spend in the last few moments of the transfer window. As some of the squad is heading towards the latter stages of their career, the status in chasing new players has changed from a want to a need.

Recent reports from The Times correspondent Paul Joyce state that Liverpool are continuing talks with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho, but the West London side are driving a hard bargain and are asking for more than the original offer. The deal will include a loan back to Fulham for the youngster for the rest of the season.

This transfer could go right down the wire, with a very good chance it will go over the line.

