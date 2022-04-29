Report: Liverpool Prepared To Agree Deal With Barcelona Forward
According to reports, Liverpool are looking to bolster their attack once more and are prepared to agree on a deal for Barcelona winger Adama Traore.
After signing a new deal today, deep down Jurgen Klopp will be looking to the future. As Liverpool are looking the best they ever have on the pitch, the background staff are still working hard to ensure this continues in the next few years.
The Reds signed Luis Diaz from Porto in January, which has had an incredible impact on the squad. The club have also secured the signing of Fulham’s young starlet Fabio Carvalho, who is set to sign in July.
Before signing Diaz, the club was heavily linked with a move for Adama Traore from Wolves, however, the Spanish winger ended up going on loan to Barcelona.
According to Spanish outlet Nacional, Liverpool are prepared to pay the £25m fee for the forward. Despite being impressive with the Spanish giants, they are unwilling to pay the price for a permanent transfer.
Will Traore be the answer to Salah’s backup or is it just talk to get other clubs interested?
