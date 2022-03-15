Report: Liverpool Agree On Fee For Brazilian, As Fan Favourite Looks Likely To Leave To Another Premier League Club

Reports suggest that Liverpool have agreed a fee and are set to sign Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer, as they look to replace Joe Gomez. The English defender is heavily linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and Tottenham in the summer and will see Torino's towering centre-back take his place.

Liverpool may well be set for a busy summer, both in terms of incomings and outgoings. The club are likely to lose a few long-term players and give their squad a much-needed freshen-up.

One player the Reds could see leaving is Joe Gomez. The defender has struggled to regain his start back in the first team since picking up a long injury last season. Once Virgil Van Dijk's first choice partner, Gomez now sees himself down the pecking order, behind both Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

The lack of game time will convince Gomez () to leave and become a first-teamer elsewhere. Gleison Bremer has impressed Liverpool's scouts over the last year and is seen as a future partner for Ibrahima Konate.

According to reports by TuttoMercatoWeb, via TeamTalk, Liverpool are finally set to land their man, as football director Julian Ward has agreed a fee on the Brazilian defender. The fee Torino were asking for was reported as £25.5m, in which most of the fee will be made through Joe Gomez's transfer, which is said to be around £30m

