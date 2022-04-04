Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Join Manchester United And Arsenal In Race For Top European Striker To Partner Diogo Jota

Liverpool are reportedly targeting  a top European striker this summer. Names that have been linked with Liverpool include Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi and Johnathan David. 

Jurgen Klopp’s pursuit of a forward this summer will face plenty of competition, no matter who they go for. Other big clubs around Europe are also in search for a number 9.

Erling Haaland is currently the main attraction, but with recent reports stating that a move to Manchester City looks likely, The Reds may have to turn their attention elsewhere. 

Alexander Isak Pedri

One player that the club’s eyes will fall on is Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward has dipped in form this season, after impressing many last year, however a new club could spark may be able to get him back to his best.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reports by Football Fan Cast suggest that Liverpool have joined the race for his signature, alongside Manchester United and Arsenal. However, they will all have to pay a staggering £77m to bring him to England.

Will the highly-rated striker be making his way to the Premier League this summer?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

imago1009795384h
Quotes

"We don't fear them," Adel Taarabt Ahead Of Champions League Crunch Tie With Liverpool

By Sam Jones18 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'He Is The Player We Thought He Will Be - Even A Little Better' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Striker Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'The Decisive Parties Are Talking To Each Other' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

'A Top, Top Boy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Calls Out The Threat Posed By Darwin Nunez & Benfica In The Champions League

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

Virgil van Dijk Talks About Liverpool's High Line And The Rule Change That's Needed

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Harry Kane
Transfers

'Liverpool Could Do Worse' - Robbie Fowler On Why Tottenham's Harry Kane Would Be Perfect Fit For Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Injury Update: Liverpool Officially Injury Free Ahead Of Champions League Tie Against Benfica And A Title-Decider Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Didi Hamann
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Dietmar Hamann Interview | Jurgen Klopp's success, Luis Diaz & Quadruple Hopes

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago