Report: Liverpool Join Manchester United And Arsenal In Race For Top European Striker To Partner Diogo Jota

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a top European striker this summer. Names that have been linked with Liverpool include Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi and Johnathan David.

Jurgen Klopp’s pursuit of a forward this summer will face plenty of competition, no matter who they go for. Other big clubs around Europe are also in search for a number 9.

Erling Haaland is currently the main attraction, but with recent reports stating that a move to Manchester City looks likely, The Reds may have to turn their attention elsewhere.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

One player that the club’s eyes will fall on is Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward has dipped in form this season, after impressing many last year, however a new club could spark may be able to get him back to his best.

Reports by Football Fan Cast suggest that Liverpool have joined the race for his signature, alongside Manchester United and Arsenal. However, they will all have to pay a staggering £77m to bring him to England.

Will the highly-rated striker be making his way to the Premier League this summer?

