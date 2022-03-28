Report: Real Madrid To Battle It Out With Liverpool For Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund will have a huge and tough summer at keeping their most prized players. Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham has become more difficult as reports suggest that they now face the challenge of Spanish giants Real Madrid for the youngster's signature.
As Premier League sides have taken over in recent years in the Champions League, but the most decorated club in that competition will be doing everything they can to take what they believe is theirs back. They will start by building a side to compete once again at the level the English teams have set.
Real Madrid seem to be rebuilding their famous 'Galactico' side once again. With Kylian Mbappe looking very likely to join in the summer, alongside the possibility of both Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland.
Liverpool have been a clear long-term admirer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, however according to reports by German outlet SPORT BILD, they will now face competition in the La Liga club.
Will the Reds get their man or will Real Madrid's 'Galactico' project be enough to tempt the talented youngster?
