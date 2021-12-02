Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Report: Liverpool Deal Agreed For Wolves And Spain Winger Adama Traore As Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Leave For AFCON

Author:

Reports suggest that Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Wolves forward Adama Traore in January for a reported fee £20m. With both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane going to AFCON, the addition of the Spanish winger would be timely.

Adama Traore is a player that has had speculation surround him for a couple of years now. His speed and strength have been a huge problem for defenders to cope with in the Premier League, which has sparked interest from other clubs.

adama-traore-goal-vs-man-city

Liverpool have been one club heavily linked with the Spaniard recently, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a big fan of his. Since Klopp took over, Liverpool have signed many players with potential and have been developed by the coaching team. 

Adama Traore fits the bill for this Liverpool team and would be ideal back up for Mane and Salah. With the winger starting to come up to his prime years as a footballer, it would be the ideal time for him to make a step up not only to a bigger but also to play under a manager like Jurgen Klopp.

According to recent reports, Traore will get that chance, as they report that the Spaniard has agreed to join the reds. Jurgen Klopp is well known to develop players with potential, which would be such an attraction for a player like Traore. The reports are from an unreliable source, however it could well be true.

Read More

Author Verdict

This transfer I would welcome with open arms. Adama Traore isn't the finished article, but he hasn't had a manager like Jurgen Klopp to learn from.

I think he suits Liverpool down to the ground and would give us a completely new option we don't have. To have him coming on later in the match when the opponents are tired after been ran around just sounds a dream.

Report: Liverpool Deal Agreed For Wolves And Spain Winger Adama Traore As Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Leave For AFCON

