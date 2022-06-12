Report: Liverpool Reach An Agreement To Sign Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsey, Making It Two Deals In Two Days After Darwin Nunez

The summer transfer window is not open yet, but Liverpool have almost got three deals over the line. Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsey will be joining in the coming days to add to the earlier signing of Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool are making a statement in the transfer window after coming closer than any other team to win a quadruple. The Reds were two games off completing English football and winning everything they possibly can in a season.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men only came out with a domestic cup double, missing out on the two biggest trophies. How do they respond? They make a statement by showing clear intent in the summer transfer window and replacing players they no longer see a future in.

Despite impressing in his loan move to Fulham and for his national side, Neco Williams will be leaving Anfield. This means the club will need a new backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold, which leads us to Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsey.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between Liverpool and the youngster has been agreed. The report also states that The Reds have made an official bid for Ramsey but Aberdeen are holding out for 10m Euros plus add-ons.

Liverpool are confident to get the deal over the line, with the right-back becoming a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A statement being made by Liverpool could well shake up European football, as one of the best teams in the world are clearly looking to improve yet again. Can Liverpool continue to create a dynasty?

