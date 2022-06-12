Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Reach An Agreement To Sign Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsey, Making It Two Deals In Two Days After Darwin Nunez

The summer transfer window is not open yet, but Liverpool have almost got three deals over the line. Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsey will be joining in the coming days to add to the earlier signing of Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool are making a statement in the transfer window after coming closer than any other team to win a quadruple. The Reds were two games off completing English football and winning everything they possibly can in a season.

Neco Williams

However, Jurgen Klopp's men only came out with a domestic cup double, missing out on the two biggest trophies. How do they respond? They make a statement by showing clear intent in the summer transfer window and replacing players they no longer see a future in.

Despite impressing in his loan move to Fulham and for his national side, Neco Williams will be leaving Anfield. This means the club will need a new backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold, which leads us to Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsey.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between Liverpool and the youngster has been agreed. The report also states that The Reds have made an official bid for Ramsey but Aberdeen are holding out for 10m Euros plus add-ons. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Calvin Ramsey

Liverpool are confident to get the deal over the line, with the right-back becoming a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold. 

A statement being made by Liverpool could well shake up European football, as one of the best teams in the world are clearly looking to improve yet again. Can Liverpool continue to create a dynasty?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Ronaldinho
Quotes

Brazilian Legend Ronaldinho Reveals Which Premier League Team He Enjoys Watching The Most

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Liverpool Transfer From Benfica - Contract Length Different To What Previous Reports Suggested

By Neil Andrew51 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Reece James Defends Trent Alexander-Arnold As Liverpool Critics Continue To Question His Defensive Ability

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Ligue One Club Leading Chase For Takumi Minamino, Liverpool's Valuation Revealed

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Klopp Knew He Was The One' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Of Liverpool Darwin Nunez Deal

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Darwin Nunez Liverpool Transfer Details Confirmed By Reliable Journalist, Details Of Contract & Medical Also Revealed

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Set To Submit Third Bid For Transfer Of Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'The Way Man United Are At The Minute' - Pundit On Red Devils Chances Of Hijacking The Transfer Of Darwin Nunez To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago