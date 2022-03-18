Report: Liverpool Make Offer For European Striker Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal

Reports suggest that Liverpool have made an offer for Manchester United and Arsenal target Alexander Isak. The Reds are hoping to add to their already frightening attack in the summer.

Liverpool’s resurgence back into a title race was inspired by the signing of Luis Diaz in January. The Colombian’s transfer not only added another threat going forward, but also gave the whole squad the boost it needed.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently on a nine-match winning run in the league, as they continue to go for the unthinkable in the quadruple.

As this season is coming to the conclusion, despite the concentration from everyone at the club focused the matches, the recruitment staff behind the scenes will be looking to next year and the transfer window.

The Reds have the opportunity to create history this season and with the right signings in the summer, could well continue to strengthen their legacy in Klopp’s era.

One player that may well be another terrific purchase is Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have made an informal offer for the Swedish striker.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have eyed up a move for Isak, but have yet to make it known. Isak has been sensational this season for the La Liga side, despite only scoring four league goals.

Last season, his goal scoring threat was higher, however this time around his overall gameplay has improved. Will he be able to become the prolific forward he has the potential to be under Jurgen Klopp?

