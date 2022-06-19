Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Made Move For Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. As Sadio Mane Moves To Bayern Munich

According to reports, Liverpool enquired about Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. The Reds have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich and potentially losing Mohamed Salah next year, which opens up another door for a forward. 

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have built a foundation of about 15/16 players that have led us to glory, including the club's first-ever Premier League title.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

However, as time goes on, players get older and end up moving on. This summer has been the start of the transition between the old faithful to the new batch of players. Additions such as Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez indicate what the manager is planning going forward.

The once frightening trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino seems a thing of the past, with Mane leaving this summer and the other two looking likely to leave in the near future. 

Such huge losses to the club will need replacing with players that are up to the level or have potential to get to the level that all three set. A huge task for the recruitment staff to taker on board, but have proven to be up to it when asked. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One player Liverpool have showed interest in is Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian forward has been incredible over the past couple of years with the Spanish giants, playing a huge part in league and European success.

Rodrygo Vinicus Jr

Reports by Mario Cortegana reveal that The Reds did make an enquiry about the winger, to which they received a firm no, as he is very happy staying in the Spain capital. 

Would Liverpool be brave enough to go in again and who will be Mohamed Salah's long-term replacement?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Fabio Vieira
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Set To Join Arsenal Amid Transfer Links

By Rowan Lee53 minutes ago
minamino
Transfers

Report: Monaco Emerge As Favourites To Sign Takumi Minamino Despite Interest Elsewhere

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Confident Of Signing Raheem Sterling From Manchester City - Fee Revealed For Former Liverpool Player

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

Italian Football Legend Alessandro Del Piero Says Sadio Mane Transfer Is 'Good For Everybody'

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Marco Asensio Transfer & Have Already Contacted Real Madrid Forward's Representatives

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich - Details Of Medical & Unveiling At Allianz Arena Emerge

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Articles

Sadio Mane: Key Facts, Stats & Achievements From His Incredible Liverpool Career

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Expected To Sign New Contract This Summer

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago