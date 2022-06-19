Report: Liverpool Made Move For Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. As Sadio Mane Moves To Bayern Munich

According to reports, Liverpool enquired about Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. The Reds have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich and potentially losing Mohamed Salah next year, which opens up another door for a forward.

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have built a foundation of about 15/16 players that have led us to glory, including the club's first-ever Premier League title.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

However, as time goes on, players get older and end up moving on. This summer has been the start of the transition between the old faithful to the new batch of players. Additions such as Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez indicate what the manager is planning going forward.

The once frightening trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino seems a thing of the past, with Mane leaving this summer and the other two looking likely to leave in the near future.

Such huge losses to the club will need replacing with players that are up to the level or have potential to get to the level that all three set. A huge task for the recruitment staff to taker on board, but have proven to be up to it when asked.

One player Liverpool have showed interest in is Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian forward has been incredible over the past couple of years with the Spanish giants, playing a huge part in league and European success.

IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

Reports by Mario Cortegana reveal that The Reds did make an enquiry about the winger, to which they received a firm no, as he is very happy staying in the Spain capital.

Would Liverpool be brave enough to go in again and who will be Mohamed Salah's long-term replacement?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |