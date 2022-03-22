Report: Liverpool Finally Make Move For Premier League Star, Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement?

Reports suggest that Liverpool have finally made their move for long-term target Raphinha from Leeds United. The Brazilian may well be Mohamed Salah’s replacement, as the Egyptian and the club continue to disagree terms.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool possibly could be looking to replace their superstar Mohamed Salah, with his contract situation starting to become a growing concern. The Egyptian King and FSG are currently unable to agree on the right wage to keep him at the club.

If Salah does leave, then the attention will be turned onto the board and the recruitment team for a replacement. Many names have been linked with a move to Anfield in the last few transfer windows.

Those names include West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Ajax’s Antony, and Leeds United’s Raphinha. According to reports, the latter seems the main target. Reported by South American outlet UOL, the Reds have done concrete surveys on the Brazilian winger and have finally made their move.

Is Raphinha the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah and can he step up to a bigger club?

