Report: Liverpool ‘Prohibited’ By Jude Bellingham Price, As Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United And Bayern Munich Join Race

According to reports, Liverpool may not go for number one midfield target Jude Bellingham due to fee and wage demands. This will leave a door open for the other top European clubs to sign the Englishman.

Following the reports of the club finished with their transfer business, Jude Bellingham was being spoken about as being the number one ‘priority’ for next summer. Despite many hoping The Reds bring in a midfielder this window, the club are happy to wait. 

Liverpool attempted to bring in Aurélien Tchouameni at the start of the window but failed to do so as the Frenchman had his eyes firmly set on a move to Real Madrid. 

Jude Bellingham

This leaves Jurgen Klopp with the same crop of midfielders he has had for the last couple of years. Will this force the manager to change formation this season and begin using a number 10?

We may know the squad he has to pick from this season, however, next summer is already being spoken about. 

Despite Jude Bellingham being the number one target, new reports by Goal’s Neil Jones state that Liverpool may be ‘prohibited’ to a move for the young midfielder due to his £100m price tag and high wage demands. 

The Reds also gave competition from Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City for the talented midfielder. 

Will Liverpool be able to get this transfer done and prove that waiting was the right option?

John w Henry

Author Verdict

So a week after being told that we will wait for our number one target Jude Bellingham next summer, we are now being told we are unwilling to pay for him. At this point, the fans are being laughed at. 

At what point are this club going to start showing more ambition when it comes to the transfer market, instead of waiting too late and having to sell players to get enough money for their targets? 

Like the club, I am yet repeating myself with this. FSG deserve every single credit for what they have changed this club, however, they also need questioning when it comes to scenarios like this. Liverpool football club are one of the bigger and richest clubs in the world. They need to start acting like it. 

