Report: Liverpool Star Expected To Finally Sign A New Contract, Despite Serious Links Away From The Club

Following Liverpool’s disappointment at the weekend, off-season antics will be vital for the club. Incomings, outgoings, and contract extensions will be the priority. 

The club has a few players that are coming towards the last year of their contracts, so decisions need to be made. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Joe Gomez have all been linked with moves away, as their futures with Liverpool look doubtful. 

Anfield

As the summer transfer window gets ever so nearer, other clubs will begin to make their moves to tempt the players that have a year left away from Anfield. 

One of those teams are Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. The Midlands club have been reportedly interested in Joe Gomez, as they look to strengthen in their weakest area. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold Joe Gomez

Unfortunately for Villa, they may not get the chance. That is according The Telegraph, who report that the English defender is expected to sign a new contract with The Reds. 

Is this the right decision for Liverpool or should they look for a replacement? 

