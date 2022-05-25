Skip to main content
Report: Either Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Or Roberto Firmino ‘Will’ Be Sold If Liverpool Beat Real Madrid In The Champions League

According to reports, if Liverpool win in the Champions League on Saturday, there are plans to sell either Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, or Roberto Firmino. 

The futures of Jurgen Klopp’s original attacking trio will become clearer in the coming weeks. As Mohamed Salah has publicly stated their desire to stay with the club, both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have kept everything in-house. 

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino

Mane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in recent weeks, which has caused fresh doubts over his Liverpool career. 

When given a question about joining Real Madrid, the Senegalese forward didn’t give anything away. 

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career, however, looks more promising. The Egyptian King has publicly shared his willingness to stay, stating minor details need to be sorted out. 

Mohamed Salah Champions League Trophy

The biggest doubt yet regarding the three has come to light, as reports by Tobi Altschaffl suggest that either of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, or Roberto Firmino will be leaving if The Reds beat Real Madrid in the Champions League. 

This was also confirmed by Cristian Faulk, who claimed Jurgen Klopp wants fresh blood and new competition in his front line.

Who will be the player to leave and does Jurgen Klopp have a replacement in mind to come in in the summer?

