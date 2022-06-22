Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Ready To Offer Two Players In Exchange In Order To Hijack Liverpool Midfield Move

Liverpool's wait for a midfielder may come with some obstacles, one being Real Madrid. According to reports, the Spanish giants are willing to offer two players in exchange for a Reds' midfield target.

Reports suggested that The Reds are willing to wait another year for a midfielder, which to some is a risky move. We are yet to see if pushing the move back a year is to pay dividends, but for now, it seems as if Jurgen Klopp will have the same batch of midfielders to pick from.

Jude Bellingham

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have come face to face in recent weeks for Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman chose to make a move to the Bernabeu over a move to Anfield.

After beating Liverpool to the youngsters signature, the La Liga side are planning to swoop in for yet another target for Jurgen Klopp and his team. Will the temptation to join Real Madrid once again prove to be the catalyst for overlooking Liverpool?

Nicolo Barella

Italian outlet CMW report that Real Madrid are willing to offer both Nacho and Dani Ceballos in exchange for Inter Milan star Nico Barella. The Italian midfielder is said to be wanting to join Jurgen Klopp 'at all costs.' 

Julian Ward has been reported to add Naby Keita in the deal to bring Barella to England, however, if Liverpool do wait to make a signing like this, then they may lose out to Real Madrid for the second time. 

