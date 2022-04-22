Report: Declan Rice Ready To Move, As Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Battle For West Ham Star

West Ham have done everything they can to keep Declan Rice, but according to reports the midfielder has his mind set on a move has he rejects yet another contract offer.

Liverpool’s search for a midfielder this summer won’t be as easy as it seems, with other Premier League clubs all targeting the same position.

Jude Bellingham has been high on Liverpool’s radar for a while, however earlier reports suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s number one target is in fact Declan Rice.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Reds will face competition from rivals Chelsea and wannabe rivals Manchester United.

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that the West Ham midfielder has rejected a third contract offer from the club and ‘won’t’ sign a new deal.

Manager David Moyes insists that Rice is ‘untouchable’, however, he is open to a move in the summer.

