Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has opened up the door for a move to Liverpool, that is according to the reports from a top journalist. Having been heavily linked to Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, the Norwegian is happy to join a club that can not afford a ridiculous wage.

Transfer speculation is hotting up, as we near towards the end of the season, with some huge names being in the mix. One of those huge names is Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund forward has had teams all over Europe queuing up with a contract and a pen in waiting.

Since his move from RB Salzburg, the clinical striker has continued his outstanding goalscoring form, both in the league and at the highest stage in the Champions League. However, with the potential Haaland has, it is likely he will leave the German side for a tougher challenge elsewhere.

Reports last week stated that Manchester City had a deal already done with the Norwegian, offering him an extraordinary wage. However, reported today by Fabrizio Romano, Erling Haaland does not care too much about how much he will be paid.

Romano reports that Haaland would rather move to a club with a decent project with a brilliant manager and would listen only to what is offered in sporting terms, rather than financial.

