Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Erling Haaland Opens Door To Liverpool Switch, With Jurgen Klopp Being Key For Borrusia Dortmund Superstar

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has opened up the door for a move to Liverpool, that is according to the reports from a top journalist. Having been heavily linked to Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, the Norwegian is happy to join a club that can not afford a ridiculous wage.

Erling Haaland during Sevilla Champions League Match

Transfer speculation is hotting up, as we near towards the end of the season, with some huge names being in the mix. One of those huge names is Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund forward has had teams all over Europe queuing up with a contract and a pen in waiting. 

Since his move from RB Salzburg, the clinical striker has continued his outstanding goalscoring form, both in the league and at the highest stage in the Champions League. However, with the potential Haaland has, it is likely he will leave the German side for a tougher challenge elsewhere. 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reports last week stated that Manchester City had a deal already done with the Norwegian, offering him an extraordinary wage. However, reported today by Fabrizio Romano, Erling Haaland does not care too much about how much he will be paid.

Romano reports that Haaland would rather move to a club with a decent project with a brilliant manager and would listen only to what is offered in sporting terms, rather than financial. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'It Is A Bit Of A Myth' - Former Player On One Aspect Of Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's Game

By Neil Andrew4 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Fit For Crucial Liverpool Clash With Arsenal, One More Return But Two Absentees

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Diogo Jota Trent Alexander-Arnold Arsenal
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Prediction | Reds To Edge In-Form Gunners, With Roberto Firmino Back On The Goal Trail? | EPL

By Drew Alexander Ross1 hour ago
Arsenal, Liverpool
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Preview | Title-Chasing Reds Travel To Top Four Hopefuls Arsenal | EPL

By Callum Owen1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Mohamed Salah's Transfer Plans

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Mohamed Salah Will Not Leave Liverpool To Join Real Madrid Or Barcelona

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Agree On Fee For Brazilian, As Fan Favourite Looks Likely To Leave To Another Premier League Club

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'The Clearest Red Card You Could See' - Former Referee On Decision Not To Send Off Robert Sanchez For Foul On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago