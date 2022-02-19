Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up Move For Highly-Talented Brazilian To Replace Mohamed Salah

Reports suggest that Liverpool are highly interested in Brazilian sensation Antony, with the possibility of a move for the Ajax forward in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool could well be in for a busy summer in terms of incomings and outgoings. With many players rumoured to be leaving this year, potentially there could be gaps to fill.

The Reds brought in Luis Diaz from Porto earlier than expected, despite him being a summer target. However, uncertainty on Mohamed Salah's future and the possibility of players leaving could leave Jurgen Klopp no choice but to further invest in a forward.

According to reports by transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, Ajax winger Antony may well be the man that Liverpool bring in. The Brazilian youngster has been impressive once again this season for the Dutch side, which will surely attract much more interest around Europe.

"Liverpool scouts have followed his progress with interest since he arrived in the Eredivisie, and sources tell me they have been hugely impressed with the way he has settled into life in Europe.

“Liverpool will be signing players to make them world-class, as they did with Mane and Salah, rather than paying out on record-breaking deals for maybe more household names.”

Author Verdict

Antony is one player I have previously urged Liverpool to sign. He would be an ideal long-term candidate for Mohamed Salah, as he at the right time in his career to be the Egyptian's backup and learn off him.

The Brazilian has already broke into the national side and has continued to be a key player for Ajax both in the league and Champions League. Everything Antony has in his favour makes perfect sense for this transfer to happen, whether Liverpool do is a different question.

