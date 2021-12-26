Report: Liverpool Want To Sign Porto And Colombia Winger Luis Diaz As Soon As Possible

Repors suggest Liverpool are looking to sign Porto forward Luis Diaz as soon as possible as they lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Januray to AFCON.

Luis Diaz has been in sensational form this season for the Portuguese side, scoring 12 goals from the 15 matches in the league and an additional 2 goals in the Champions League in what was a tough group.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Colombian is wanted by many teams around Europe, one including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Reds are looking to invest in ther forward line within the next year, with Diaz being high on the wishlist.

Other clubs interested in Luis Diaz include Manchester United and Real Madrid. All three clubs are respectively looking to bolster up top for different reasons.

According to reports from Colombian Journalist Pipe Sierra, Liverpool are hoping to sign Luis Dias as soon as possible, but will have to pay €80m if they want him in January.

However, in the Summer, Porto's main man will be available between €50-60m.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook