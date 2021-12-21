Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Report: Liverpool Could Bring In Erling Haaland Next Summer To Keep Mohamed Salah, Fighting Off PSG For The Borussia Dortmund Striker

Author:

Reports suggest that Liverpool are looking to bring in a new striker next Summer, with a very good chance it being Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland. They will have to fight PSG for the striker's signature, as they look to convince Mohamed Salah to stay with huge additions.

Erling Haaland is the most wanted player in the world for Europe's top clubs, with most looking for a new striker. Since joining Borussia Dortmund, the 21 year old has 53 goals in 54 matches for the Bundesliga side.

Erling Haaland

His goalscoring ability has seen him push Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in the league's top scoring charts, which is a feat in itself as the Polish forward broke the record for most goals in a Bundesliga season.

The Norwegian has has continued to score for fun this season, with 13 goals through the 17 played already this season, despite missing 7 of those through injury. 

Haaland has been linked to European's top clubs since his RB Salzburg days. A week ago, reports suggested that Liverpool were the best placed to sign the forward next Summer.

Read More

Accoring to reports from Sky Sports Bundesliga reporter Marc Behrenbeck, Liverpool and PSG are potential buyers for Haaland next Summer, with Liverpool using the signing to convince Egyptian King Mohamed Salah to stay at Anfield.

Author Verdict

If there is any chance at all to get Erling Haaland at Liverpool, it needs to be done. Convincing the forward to join us shouldn't be difficult, it's all on FSG and how much they are willing to back Jurgen Klopp.

Only downside to Haaland is Raiola, but that can be sorted. Jurgen Klopp knows what he is doing and he wouldn't sign someone that has potential to bring bad vibes.

