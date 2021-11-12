Report: Liverpool Set To Complete The Signing Of Porto And Colombia Forward Luis Diaz As Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Both Going To AFCON

According to reports, Porto's Luis Diaz is looking more than likely to be a Liverpool player in January as Liverpool are preparing for the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON.

Luis Diaz has been on sensational for for Porto this season with 9 goals and 2 assists in only 11 league games and 2 goals in the Champions League too.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Jurgen Klopp has been impressed with what he has seen with the Comlumbian and has him top of his transfer list.

With the club losing both Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane in January to AFCON, Liverpool will be desperate to get at least one forward in to cover.

As reported by CalcioMercato, Luis Diaz is the favourite to cover for Salah and Mane's absence in January.

Liverpool look certain to be in for forward in the coming transfer window. Will it be Luis Diaz or will someone else be available for Jurgen Klopp?

Author Verdict

He is certainly someone that would interest me. Diaz has impressed me when we have come against him.

He provides a lot more than just goals and I believe he would be able to transition into Jurgen Klopp's style of football.

When Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane do leave for AFCON, Liverpool will struggle to keep up good form. Getting someone like Diaz in January is exactly what we need.

To lose the goals we get from those two in particular, if not replaced will make us drop points that we can't afford to drop. Whether it's Diaz or another forward. A January signing is needed.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook