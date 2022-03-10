Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Scouts At Porto And Lyon Match, With Houssem Auoar, Otavio And Fabio Viera All On Show

According to reports, Liverpool sent their scouts once again to Porto’s Estádio Do Dragão, for their Europa League match against Lyon. Many players from both sides have been linked to the Reds in recent transfer windows. Scouts from Bayern Munich and Manchester United were also present. 

The signing of Luis Diaz from Porto in January came earlier than Liverpool fans expected. A move from Tottenham forced Liverpool’s hand, if they didn’t want to lose out on the Colombian. However, the addition itself has been a success to say the least. 

Otavio FC Porto

This summers transfer window for Liverpool could well be about freshening up the squad. The look to the future has begun with the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto in January. This may not end there.

The Reds may well looking to raid the Portuguese side once again, if the reports are true. Otavio and Fabio Viera are two players that have been reported to be admired by the club. Another player that Liverpool have been linked with in recent transfer windows is Lyon’s Houssem Auoar. 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reports by The Mirror suggest that Liverpool sent scouts to watch last night’s Europa League match between  Porto and Lyon. As there have been links to all three players, it is unknown who they were interested in watching. 

The reports also state that Bayern Munich and Manchester United also had onlookers in attendance. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Loris Karius
Transfers

Forgotten Man Loris Karius To Finally Depart Anfield This Summer, Four Years After Champions League Final Woe

By Sam Patterson4 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Not Suitable For Klopp's Game' - Bizarre Assessment Of Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara By Former Premier League Player After Inter Milan Defeat

By Neil Andrew14 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'It Has Been A Bit Of A Surprise' - Luis Diaz On Life At Liverpool After Signing From FC Porto

By Neil Andrew32 minutes ago
Hoffenheim
Non LFC

Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich: How To Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew44 minutes ago
Sampdoria
Non LFC

Sampdoria v Juventus: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | EPL | UK, Italy, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Maxime Lopez
Quotes

Quotes: Sassuolo's Maxime López 'Didn't Feel Like' Joining Liverpool When 16, Despite Reds Trying 'Everything'

By Sam Patterson1 hour ago
Fabinho
Quotes

'You Can't Do That' - Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz On Fabinho's 'Panenka' Penalty In Carabao Cup Final

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Quotes

Liverpool Urged To Sign PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe By Club Legend, As Mohamed Salah Contract Talks Still Rumble On

By Damon Carr2 hours ago