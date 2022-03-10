Report: Liverpool Scouts At Porto And Lyon Match, With Houssem Auoar, Otavio And Fabio Viera All On Show

According to reports, Liverpool sent their scouts once again to Porto’s Estádio Do Dragão, for their Europa League match against Lyon. Many players from both sides have been linked to the Reds in recent transfer windows. Scouts from Bayern Munich and Manchester United were also present.

The signing of Luis Diaz from Porto in January came earlier than Liverpool fans expected. A move from Tottenham forced Liverpool’s hand, if they didn’t want to lose out on the Colombian. However, the addition itself has been a success to say the least.

This summers transfer window for Liverpool could well be about freshening up the squad. The look to the future has begun with the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto in January. This may not end there.

The Reds may well looking to raid the Portuguese side once again, if the reports are true. Otavio and Fabio Viera are two players that have been reported to be admired by the club. Another player that Liverpool have been linked with in recent transfer windows is Lyon’s Houssem Auoar.

Reports by The Mirror suggest that Liverpool sent scouts to watch last night’s Europa League match between Porto and Lyon. As there have been links to all three players, it is unknown who they were interested in watching.

The reports also state that Bayern Munich and Manchester United also had onlookers in attendance.

