Report: Mohamed Salah Given Huge Promise From Liverpool, As Contract Negotiations To Continue After Champions League Final

The Mohamed Salah contract saga is nearly over, with negotiations set to continue after the Champions League final this weekend. According to reports, Liverpool have made a promise to the Egyptian King if he were to sign a new contract. 

Liverpool face Real Madrid in Paris for the Champions League final on Saturday, as they seek for revenge from the 2018 final. Mohamed Salah unfortunately was brought off early in that match due to being injured, something that he has not forgotten.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King will be leading the revenge charge at the weekend, publicly stating he exactly that. However, with his contract running out next year, could this be his last match in the famous red?

Real Madrid and PSG have shown their interest in the winger, but with doubts over Sadio Mane's future also, it would be very unlikely we see the back of both of them this summer. 

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

The club are doing all they can to keep Mohamed Salah, which is clear to see in recent reports. According to Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, Liverpool have told their star man that he will be the head of their project, if he were to sign a new deal. Ismael also states that Liverpool will not let Salah go on a free.

Will Mohamed Salah finally sign a new contract or will this be the time we see the front three that has lead us to this point?

