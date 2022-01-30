Report: Liverpool Submit Offer For Fulham's Fabio Carvalho, Allowing The Winger To Being Loaned Back

According to reports, Liverpool have submitted an offer of £5m for Fulham star Fabio Carvalho, with a loan back for the rest of the season option as part of the deal.

Following the earlier signing of Colombian Luis Diaz from Porto, Liverpool are looking to continue their sudden desire to spend. Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho has been long admired by the Merseyside club and has been touted to play at Anfield by many.

The English prospect has been impressive once again this season for the Cottagers, playing a huge part in their push for a return to the Premier League.

Just when Liverpool looked like they would end up without a new player this transfer window, all of a sudden two players could be making their way to Anfield. Earlier on today, it was confirmed that Luis Diaz had move to the Reds from Porto.

Recent reports suggest from The Times correspondent Paul Joyce, Liverpool are hoping to make Carvalho their second signing, as they have submitted a £5m bid, offering Fulham a loan back option for the rest of the season.

