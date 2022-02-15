Report: Liverpool, Barcelona, PSG And Newcastle United Battle It Out For Champions League Highly-Rated  Midfielder

Summer's transfer window is set to be one to remember, with Newcastle's newfound wealth throwing a huge spanner in the works. Despite not being the attraction they hope for yet, it's reported that the Magpies are set to battle it out with Liverpool, PSG, and Barcelona for AC Milan's Franck Kessie.

Liverpool will be looking to freshen up their squad this summer, the midfield being the priority. With James Milner, Jordan Henderson coming towards the end of their careers, and Thiago and Naby Keita being injury-prone, the Reds are in need of midfielders.

© LaPresse

The Merseyside club have had strong links with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, it is clear what Jurgen Klopp sees as the weak link in a side that has very little.

Although the young starlets are high on Liverpool's list, the links to midfielders don't stop there. According to reports from La Republica via Milan News, the Reds will face competition from Newcastle United, Barcelona and PSG to sign AC Milan star Franck Kessie. Tottenham are also said to be interested in the Ivory Coast man.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook