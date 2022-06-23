Report: Real Madrid ‘Likely’ To Sell Liverpool Target Marco Asensio This Summer

Despite earlier reports stating that Liverpool’s incoming transfers are over, The Reds are being constantly linked with moves ever since. One player they are looking at is Marco Asensio and new reports suggest that Real Madrid are ‘likely’ to sell the midfielder.

With pre-season just a couple of weeks away, Liverpool seem to have the squad they want for the rest of the season. However, there is still time in the window to make a surprise move.

IMAGO / PA Images

Would Real Madrid star Marco Asensio be the perfect fit? The Spanish midfielder can play both central and out wide on the wing, which would give cover to both the RCM position and Mohamed Salah on the right-wing.

In recent days, this transfer is becoming very doable. According to Calciomercarto, Real Madrid and willing and ‘likely’ to sell the versatile Spaniard.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

These reports follow up on what AS reported earlier on in the week that Liverpool have been in contact with the Spanish giants over Asensio.

Is this too good of a chance for Liverpool to miss? A player with bags of talent that can cover a couple of positions.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |