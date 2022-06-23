Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Real Madrid ‘Likely’ To Sell Liverpool Target Marco Asensio This Summer

Despite earlier reports stating that Liverpool’s incoming transfers are over, The Reds are being constantly linked with moves ever since. One player they are looking at is Marco Asensio and new reports suggest that Real Madrid are ‘likely’ to sell the midfielder. 

With pre-season just a couple of weeks away, Liverpool seem to have the squad they want for the rest of the season. However, there is still time in the window to make a surprise move. 

Mohamed Salah

Would Real Madrid star Marco Asensio be the perfect fit? The Spanish midfielder can play both central and out wide on the wing, which would give cover to both the RCM position and Mohamed Salah on the right-wing.

In recent days, this transfer is becoming very doable. According to Calciomercarto, Real Madrid and willing and ‘likely’ to sell the versatile Spaniard. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marco Asensio

These reports follow up on what AS reported earlier on in the week that Liverpool have been in contact with the Spanish giants over Asensio. 

Is this too good of a chance for Liverpool to miss? A player with bags of talent that can cover a couple of positions. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

WhatsApp Image 2022-06-23 at 7.53.51 PM
Podcasts

Podcast: Wijnaldum Back On Loan? Klopp Wants Asensio, Welcome Ramsay!

By Alex Caddick5 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
Opinions

Jurgen Klopp's New Liverpool: Formation, Player Picks And Tactics

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Jorge Mendes 'Making A Lot Of Movement In The Market' For Liverpool Target Marco Asensio

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Report: Liverpool & PSG May Keep Home Kit For Two Seasons As Nike Could Change Approach

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Leeds United Focus On Liverpool Target As Possible Raphinha Replacement

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'One Of Liverpool's Greatest Ever Players Is Leaving' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Sadio Mane Departure To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mané
Quotes

'He Will Go Down In History As One Of The Best Liverpool Players' - States Current Player

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane Exchange Instagram Messages As Liverpool's Number Ten Heads For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago