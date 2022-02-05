Skip to main content
Report: Serge Gnabry On Radar Of Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona And Real Madrid As Bayern Munich Future In Doubt

According to reports, Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry are struggling to agree to a new deal. All of Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are all said to be monitoring the situation. 

Since his move from Arsenal, Serge Gnabry has been a sensation for Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich. Despite failing to pick up trees in London, the winger has excelled in Germany to being one of the best, in his position, in world football. 

Bayern Munich have begun to use the Frenchman as a wing-back in Julian Nagelsmann's formation of 3-4-3. This has allowed the German champions to play a much more attacking line-up and fit all of their superstars in. 

Serge Gnabry

The forward's contract runs out in 2023 and has no real intention of leaving the club. However, according to Sky Sports' German reporter Florian Plettenberg, Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich are failing to agree on the right salary. 

Read More

Gnabry is reported to want similar wages to teammates Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, which is around 15m euros per season, including bonuses. Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic does not want to sell Gnabry and knows his next contract is the player's most important.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all showing their interest in the Frenchman and are waiting in the wings.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

