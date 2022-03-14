Report: Barcelona Speak With Mohamed Salah's Agent, With Liverpool's Egyptian King Prioritised Over Erling Haaland

It has been reported that Barcelona spoke with Mohamed Salah's Agent yesterday, to tempt the Egyptian away from Liverpool in the summer. The La Liga giants see the transfer of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund being too difficult to get over the line.

Mohamed Salah's contract situation is becoming nervy for the Liverpool fanbase, as reports indicate the disagreement between the club's board and the player regarding the wage demands.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The likelihood of the Egyptian leaving the Reds is increasing the longer the negotiations go on, despite the constant reassurance from Salah himself, stating that he wants to stay at the club.

Many outlets reported that world-class winger and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa were happy to listen to other clubs, which included PSG, Real Madrid, and Juventus. However, new reports suggest that Barcelona have thrown their hat into the mix, stepping up their pursuit even more so.

According to Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, Barcelona spoke with Mohamed Salah's agent yesterday, making him their main target, realising that Erling Haaland will be too difficult to bring in from Borussia Dortmund.

Mahmoud also states that despite being a childhood Barcelona fan, Mohamed Salah's hope is still to stay at Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok