Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Barcelona Speak With Mohamed Salah's Agent, With Liverpool's Egyptian King Prioritised Over Erling Haaland

It has been reported that Barcelona spoke with Mohamed Salah's Agent yesterday, to tempt the Egyptian away from Liverpool in the summer. The La Liga giants see the transfer of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund being too difficult to get over the line. 

Mohamed Salah's contract situation is becoming nervy for the Liverpool fanbase, as reports indicate the disagreement between the club's board and the player regarding the wage demands.

Mohamed Salah

The likelihood of the Egyptian leaving the Reds is increasing the longer the negotiations go on, despite the constant reassurance from Salah himself, stating that he wants to stay at the club.

Many outlets reported that world-class winger and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa were happy to listen to other clubs, which included PSG, Real Madrid, and Juventus. However, new reports suggest that Barcelona have thrown their hat into the mix, stepping up their pursuit even more so.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, Barcelona spoke with Mohamed Salah's agent yesterday, making him their main target, realising that Erling Haaland will be too difficult to bring in from Borussia Dortmund.

Mahmoud also states that despite being a childhood Barcelona fan, Mohamed Salah's hope is still to stay at Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Complete Signing Of Winger, As Mohamed Salah Contract Saga Continues Confirmed By Top Journalist

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Barcelona & Liverpool Interested In Raphinha - Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement?

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'It Is A Bit Of A Myth' - Former Player On One Aspect Of Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's Game

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Naby Keita
Transfers

Naby Keita: 100 Games At Liverpool -Success Or Not? | Brighton vs Liverpool

By Damon Carr18 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I've Never Seen Klopp So Angry' - Former Player On Liverpool Manager's Rant After Mohamed Salah First Half Miss Against Brighton

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Articles

'Thanks Daniel' - Jamie Carragher Sends Message To Tottenham Chairman Levy In What Could Be 'Special' Season For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp durinf a training session
Opinions

Opinion: Can Pep Pip Stevie to the Job?

By Conor JonesMar 13, 2022