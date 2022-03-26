Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Given Huge Transfer Boost For Barcelona Superstar

Liverpool's summer transfer window could be their busiest in a while, with many players linked with a move to Anfield. One of those is Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who has given the English side a huge boost, after reports suggest that he has turned down three contract offers from his current club. 

Gavi

The race for a new midfielder is hotting up for the Reds, with many names being thrown around. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Monaco's Aurélien Tchouameni are among the players that Liverpool fans are pushing to sign. Both have nags of potential to being two of the best midfielders in the world. 

Barcelona youngster Gavi also fits the bill, with similar potential. The Spaniard has come through the club's academy and has been tipped to be the future of Spanish football alongside Barcelona teammate Pedri. 

However, they may not be club teammates for longer than the summer, as reports from Spanish outlet Marca state that the 17-year-old has rejected three contract offers from Barcelona. This opens up a door for Liverpool to make their move. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What looked likely to be a continued future at Barcelona, will Gavi move elsewhere this summer and will Liverpool be the team to tempt him away from his boyhood club?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Andreas Schjelderup
Quotes

'It Hurt' - NXGN 2022 Wonderkid On How It Felt Rejecting Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Ralph Rangnick
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Midfield Target Tells Premier League Club He Wants To Leave

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Could Prove Too Pricey For Barcelona, As Liverpool Hopeful Of Egyptian Dropping Wage Demands

By Sam Patterson3 hours ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Two 'Outstanding' Spanish Internationals Catch The Eye Of Liverpool Scout

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk
News

International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Articles

'At Least He Gets A Quadruple Before He Goes' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool's Divock Origi Is Close To AC Milan Transfer

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: 'Huge' FSG Update On Mohamed Salah's Future With Liverpool Following Links To Juventus

By Damon Carr6 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Watch: Liverpool Legends In Training Ahead Of Barcelona Clash - Gerrard, McManaman, Carragher, Kuyt & More

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago