Report: Liverpool Given Huge Transfer Boost For Barcelona Superstar
Liverpool's summer transfer window could be their busiest in a while, with many players linked with a move to Anfield. One of those is Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who has given the English side a huge boost, after reports suggest that he has turned down three contract offers from his current club.
The race for a new midfielder is hotting up for the Reds, with many names being thrown around. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Monaco's Aurélien Tchouameni are among the players that Liverpool fans are pushing to sign. Both have nags of potential to being two of the best midfielders in the world.
Barcelona youngster Gavi also fits the bill, with similar potential. The Spaniard has come through the club's academy and has been tipped to be the future of Spanish football alongside Barcelona teammate Pedri.
However, they may not be club teammates for longer than the summer, as reports from Spanish outlet Marca state that the 17-year-old has rejected three contract offers from Barcelona. This opens up a door for Liverpool to make their move.
What looked likely to be a continued future at Barcelona, will Gavi move elsewhere this summer and will Liverpool be the team to tempt him away from his boyhood club?
